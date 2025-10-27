Monyake Group confirms ‘YE Live’ concert amid controversy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Monyake Group addressed allegations about Kanye West performing in South Africa.

The YE Live in South Africa concert organisers have reassured Kanye West fans it is proceeding as anticipated.

In a statement shared on Sunday, the Monyake Group said the event would take place on December 13 at Ellis Park.

“The agreement between Monyake Group and Yeezy LLC is valid and in good standing, and all preparations are progressing in line with the signed contractual terms,” read the statement.

Blogger Musa Khawula alleged the company failed to make payment to Khanye’s management, that a booking fee was negotiated down and questioned the company’s status.

In response to the allegations, the Monyake group said: “Monyake Group is a registered and active company in good standing. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional event for fans and partners.

“False information circulating online suggesting deregistration, non-payment and breach of contract are entirely untrue.”