BabyOnBoard |Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert unveils pregnancy bump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and her husband Enrico Vermaak after they revrealed they are expecting their first child toegther.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Monday, the couple, who tied the knot in March, announced the news to their supporters by showing Natasha’s growing baby bump.

“The last five months we’ve been keeping the sweetest secret.”

Natasha expressed her gratitude to those who showed her respect while she kept the pregnancy private.

“One thing I have learnt is how sacred pregnancy is. To my people who have known and kept a secret with me, bless you and thank you for respecting Enrico and I. We’ve wanted to ensure everything is healthy, and had done our anatomy scan and so on before making it public. I want to share my entire journey. There is a lot that comes with being pregnant and I have been challenged mentally, physically and psychologically throughout.

“I have had so many turbulences with friendships and work and felt guilty for not feeling joyous. I wanted to ensure I work through a lot to fully embrace and feel all the amazing emotions. Enrico and I are on cloud 100,000,000. We love this little one so much.”