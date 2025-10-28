DJ Bongz collaborates with top European DJs in Amsterdam before Durban festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multi-award winning dance music artist DJ Bongz, affectionately known as Mr Gwara Gwara, is taking his signature South African sound international as he collaborates with top European producers in Amsterdam.

The Durban-born hitmaker touched down in the Netherlands last week, where he’s booked for a series of gigs and two exclusive studio sessions with European house DJs and producers.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE from Amsterdam, DJ Bongz said he’s been inspired by the musical diversity he’s encountered abroad.

“I’m having the time of my life, and it’s refreshing to learn about different types of sounds from different parts of the world,” he said. “People this side are welcoming, and I also got to share our South African sound here and there. A lot is coming from me with regards to working with people from Europe.”

Global sounds meet Gwara Gwara: DJ Bongz bridges SA and Europe. (Supplied)

DJ Bongz, who has been at the forefront of South Africa’s dance music scene for more than a decade, said the sessions have opened up new creative directions fans can expect to hear soon.

After wrapping up his European stint, the star will jet back home to headline his annual Social Link Festival at the Shongweni Club in Durban on November 1.

The festival, now a fixture on Durban’s entertainment calendar, is expected to draw thousands of fans for a day of music, dance, and celebration, and if Bongz’s recent travels are anything to go by, audiences can expect a fusion of global and local sounds when he hits the stage.