From Klerksdorp to the red carpet: Fayisa Webb, designer for stars

At only 26, Fayisa Webb has gone from sketching clothes in her bedroom to dressing some of Mzansi’s biggest stars.

The Klerksdorp-born designer and stylist is the brains behind Stars Lifestyle Boutique in Randburg, Gauteng, a fast-growing brand known for its elegant but expressive red-carpet looks.

“I started with nothing but passion and a few sketches,” Fayisa told TshisaLIVE. “Fashion is my way of storytelling. It’s about confidence, uniqueness and authenticity.”

Her client list includes:

Raised by a seamstress mother who inspired her love for design, Fayisa worked at a luxury boutique in Sandton before starting her own business. In two years she’s built a loyal clientele and a four-person team that keeps the Stars Lifestyle brand shining.

But it’s not all glitz and glamour. Every year Fayisa gives back by donating matric dance dresses to pupils who can’t afford them, inspired by her own experience of missing her matric dance because she couldn’t afford a gown.

“I know what it feels like to want to look beautiful but not have the means,” she said. “That’s why I started my hiring service so everyone can feel like a star.”