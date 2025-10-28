‘Skeem Saam’ actress Samkelo Mkhize ties the knot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actress Samkelo Mkhize is officially off the market.

The star of the SABC-1 drama series Skeem Saam tied the knot on Saturday at a ceremony held in Stanger (KwaDukuza), KwaZulu-Natal.

In an Instagram post, Samkelo shared the special moment with her followers: “He said ‘Let’s get married’ and I was like ‘Say no more’.”

The post quickly drew outpourings of love and congratulations in the comments section.

Among the responses were “Congratulations sthanda sam… waze wamuhle Umakoti,“ a Zulu phrase from an admirer applauding her as the beautiful bride.

“What a beautiful bride you are,” another fan gushed.

“Congratulations my love,” was the simple message from someone close.

Samkelo, known for keeping her personal life comparatively private, gave fans a glimpse of her happiness while preserving mystery around her partner. According to entertainment sites, not much was revealed publicly about her spouse beyond the celebration.

While this real-life romance is blossoming, it’s particularly memorable for viewers because her on-screen character (Khwezi) in Skeem Saam has been navigating lobola negotiations and romantic uncertainties. The contrast between screen drama and real-life love did not go unnoticed by fans.

One commented: “Hawu ku Skeem Saam bakuthembise amalobolo, na real life u­yalotsholwa go girl (My friend they’ve promised you dowry in real life. You go girl).”