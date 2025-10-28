Tebogo Thobejane champions GBV awareness after Mamelodi tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tebogo Thobejane says it is time for South Africans to go beyond online outrage about GBV and start creating meaningful change.

Actress and activist Tebogo Thobejane has spoken out against gender-based violence (GBV) after the deaths of two women in Mamelodi, calling for more open conversations about empathy, healing and accountability through her organisation The Botlhale Foundation.

Deeply affected by the news, Tebogo said it is time for South Africans to go beyond online outrage and start creating meaningful change.

“Every time we lose another woman to GBV, it’s a reminder that silence protects the abuser, not the victim,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“We can’t only hashtag and move on. We have to talk, teach and transform.”

The Botlhale Foundation is dedicated to fighting bullying, online abuse and GBV while supporting mental health and resilience among young people. The initiative takes the conversations directly into schools, creating safe spaces for pupils to discuss empathy, consent, online safety and self-worth.

Through the foundation’s “Voices of Change: Real Conversations for a Kinder Generation” programme, Tebogo shares her personal journey of survival and recovery from cyberbullying, public harassment and GBV. Her message of strength and self-love resonates deeply with young audiences who often struggle with similar challenges.

“As a public figure, I’ve experienced the cruelty of social media and the emotional impact of being targeted,” she said.

“But I’ve also learned kindness is strength. I want to help young people understand that how we treat others online and in real life can change lives.”

Every school visit by The Botlhale Foundation includes motivational talks, open discussions and digital resources designed to encourage empathy, confidence and awareness among pupils. The goal, Tebogo said, is to build a generation that leads with compassion rather than judgment.

The foundation is also working with key stakeholders, including the departments of education, social development, and women, youth and persons with disabilities and youth empowerment NGOs and community leaders. Together, they aim to expand the programme’s reach and create lasting impact across the country.

“Our youth deserve safe spaces to speak and be heard,” Tebogo said.

“By working together, we can raise a generation that chooses empathy over cruelty and courage over silence.

“Kindness is not weakness. It’s wisdom.”