Umlazi’s rising star Nota is redefining SA’s sound and style

Luvuyo Qiniso Sifiso Shoba, better known by his stage name Nota, or Notafication, is quickly carving out a name for himself as one of South Africa’s most exciting new talents. Hailing from Umlazi, Durban, the dynamic artist is redefining what it means to be genre-fluid in the local scene.

The name Notafication stems from the phrase “Nota — None of the above”, a declaration of his refusal to be boxed into one sound or style. It’s a fitting philosophy for an artist who blends amapiano, rap and rich melodic hooks to create something distinctly his own.

Notafication’s journey into music began with internationally acclaimed producer DJ Lag, who introduced him to the world of sound. His debut came as a featured artist on the track Jungle, released under ICE DROP Records, a moment that sparked his full leap into the music industry.

Encouraged by DJ Lag to pursue his craft, Notafication has since honed a sound inspired by Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, TKZEE, Mdu and Judith Sephuma. His music captures a blend of global influences and township authenticity — particularly through his use of ukuLama, Umlazi’s unique street lingo, which gives his lyrics a local flavour while still resonating on a universal level.

His growing discography includes standout singles MeneMene (featuring Ntwana_R, Xola TSM, and Shibilika) and the recently released Ah Ahhhh with InkPalatsola. Fans can look forward to his collab EP InkFication, with InkPalatsola, dropping this November, followed by a joint project with PRVIS3 expected before year-end.

On stage, Notafication’s energy is magnetic. He’s performed at popular venues such as LIV Urban and Envy and graced major events including Tswanefontein, Something for Clermont and CottonFest.

Beyond the music, Notafication’s background in fashion design adds another dimension to his artistry. His unique style and stage presence reflect his creative versatility — merging sound, image and attitude into a complete artistic identity.