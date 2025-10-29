Amanda Quwe appointed SABC’s ops manager for Free State, Northern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SABC has announced the appointment of seasoned film and television executive and award-winning actress Amanda Quwe as the new regional operations manager for the Free State and Northern Cape.

Amanda is no stranger to South African audiences. She is best known for her portrayal of lawyer Vuyiswa Mayo on the popular SABC2 soapie Muvhango from 2003 to 2005, a role that cemented her as one of the country’s most recognisable television talents.

In 2009, she captivated viewers again as Andisa, the love interest of Miles Vilakazi (played by Peter Sephuma), on the e.tv soapie Rhythm City. Her acting credits further include appearances in some of South Africa’s most iconic television productions such as Generations, Yizo Yizo, Tsha Tsha, and Soul City, showcasing her range and enduring presence in the entertainment industry.

Beyond her celebrated on-screen career, Amanda has also established herself as a film and television executive with extensive production and management experience. As production controller at the SABC, she successfully managed the budgets of more than 62 productions, ensuring both financial discipline and operational efficiency.

Academically, Amanda holds an honours degree in business administration (public sector and financial management), a diploma in marketing management, an advanced diploma in business management, and a diploma in food technology. She is currently pursuing further studies.

An entrepreneur and creative visionary, Amanda produced the Golden Horn Award-winning drama Death of the Queen (SABC1) and was series producer for The Queen and /Gazi. Her leadership extends into social impact projects as well, having led campaigns such as Asifikeni (Road Safety) and Okae Molao (Crime Prevention) for Gauteng during her tenure as project manager.

Responding to TshisaLIVE’s inquiry, SABC head of communications, Mmoni Ngubane, confirmed Amanda’s appointment.