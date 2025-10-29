DJ Kotin teams up with Mampintsha’s long-time producer DJ Skillz, gears up for Asiphephe Gospel Fest in Mandeni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning DJ Kotin has taken on a new role managing the career of DJ Skillz, the renowned producer who worked closely with the late Big Nuz star Mampintsha. The two music heavyweights have joined forces — not only to make new hits but also to make a difference in their community.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Kotin said while he’s working behind the scenes with DJ Skillz, his heart is also set on an upcoming community-driven project: the Asiphephe Gospel Festival, taking place on December 5 at Sibusisiwe Hall in Mandeni, north of Durban.

“The main goal for the Mandeni Asiphephe Gospel Festival is to pray for road safety and a safer festive season,” DJ Kotin said. “It’s also about reviving the spirit of the people in KwaZulu-Natal and surrounding areas.”

Gospel speaks to the heart and soul. Most people are sober at gospel events, so you know they’ll listen to the message — DJ Kotin

The festival, which blends music and social awareness, aims to use the power of gospel to inspire hope and healing during the festive period, he said.

This year’s theme centres around road safety and domestic violence awareness, two issues that hit close to home for many South Africans during the holiday season.

The line-up boasts some of Mzansi’s most powerful gospel voices, including Ayanda Ntanzi, Sindi Ntombela, SbuNoah, Jumbo, Phindi P, Sabatha Mthethwa and Neliswa Dlamini, with more surprise acts expected to join.

Fans and community members are encouraged to attend and take part in the awareness drive.

“It’s more than just an event,” DJ Kotin added. “It’s about saving lives, uplifting our people and starting the festive season on a positive, spiritual note.”