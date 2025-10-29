Exoh ZA wins big at the Mpumalanga Music Awards 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumalanga-born star Exoh ZA is flying the province’s flag high after winning Best Amapiano at the Mpumalanga Music Awards 2025.

The awards took place in the heart of Mpumalanga, now also known as the new home of the Metro FM Music Awards, and celebrated some of the country’s top talent. For Exoh ZA, who grew up in Carolina, the moment was extra special.

“Winning Best Amapiano in my home province, where my story began, is surreal,” he told TshisaLIVE. “Mpumalanga raised me, the people believed in me, and now we’re on the map together.”

Exoh ZA first made waves with his debut single Lalela, which hit number one on Apple Music’s iTunes charts twice. He followed it up with Isdakwa, featuring rapper Assessa and produced by Squire-4-Hyre under Pantsula Nation Records. The song, distributed globally through Virgin Music Group, became a national hit, blending kwaito, amapiano and authentic township sounds.

The track received airplay on Ukhozi FM, Ikwekwezi FM, SABC 1, Channel O and MTV Base, while a short teaser on TikTok racked up more than 2.5-million views, turning him into one of Mzansi’s most talked-about new voices.

Exoh ZA is signed to Pantsula Nation Records, a label known for producing stars such as Mshoza, Mandoza, Mapaputsi, Tsekeleke and Sbu Malawyer. With veteran producer Squire-4-Hyre guiding his sound, Exoh ZA is continuing the rich legacy of township music while pushing it into a new era.

More than just a musician, Exoh ZA is shaping up to be a cultural force, mixing fashion, street identity and music into a sound that speaks to South Africa’s youth.

With new collaborations on the way and plans for an international rollout through Virgin Music Group, he is ready to take his sound beyond borders.