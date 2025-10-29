Patrick Mofokeng joins ‘Isitha: The Enemy’ as ex-convict struggling for redemption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

e.tv’s hit telenovela Isitha: The Enemy continues to raise the bar, welcoming one of South Africa’s most respected and versatile actors, Patrick Mofokeng, to its already stellar cast.

Patrick, celebrated for his commanding on-screen presence and emotional depth, steps into the role of Jafta, a man determined to reclaim his life and rebuild his identity after a troubled past.

Fans can catch Patrick’s debut on Isitha: The Enemy on November 3, a gripping chapter where redemption, family and fate collide in ways that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Once a promising professional boxer, Jafta’s life took a dark turn that put him behind bars. Now an ex-convict trying to start over, he takes on odd jobs while struggling to prove he is not defined by his worst mistakes.

In his journey toward redemption, Jafta reconnects with his sister Rebecca Mabuza, and unexpectedly finds love with Nomsa, the strong-willed matriarch of the Sokhulu household.

Driven by a desire to make a difference, Jafta channels his passion for boxing into mentoring young men such as Velaphi, helping them steer clear of crime and manage their anger through discipline and sport.

However, his relationship with Chuma proves far more complicated, caring and combative, as he tries to guide him away from the dangerous underworld that once derailed his own life.

But redemption doesn’t come easy. When Chuma begins to use Jafta’s prison past against him, Jafta is forced to confront the painful truth: can a man ever truly escape the shadows of his history?

“Jafta is a man with layers of strength, guilt, love and hope,” said Patrick. “I’m drawn to characters who are flawed but fighting for something better. His story is about redemption and the human need to be seen for who we are now, not what we once did.”