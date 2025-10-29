Rasta the artist: ‘If it’s a calling, you can’t hide it’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Love him or roast him, Rasta the artist stays winning.

The controversial but proudly passionate painter, real name Lebani Sirenje, told TshisaLIVE art has been in his blood long before his portraits started trending across Mzansi’s timelines.

Catching up with him at eMedia Studios in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, Rasta laughed as he looked back at his humble beginnings in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

“I was born in Killarney Suburbs, but my bread was buttered in Pumula East and toasted here in eGoli,” he joked.

Rasta said his artistic spark came from his late grandmother, Gogo Mahlanga Mayisa, who sold fabrics.

“She used to buy fabrics from Plumtree and I’d sketch for her,” he recalled. “She always said I’d make it in art. I wish she was here to see this.”

After studying art at Magwegwe High School, Rasta followed his dreams to South Africa. He hustled in restaurants and construction before art came knocking again.

“If it’s a calling, you can’t hide it,” he said. “I had to slow down everything else when art started shouting my name.”

Known for his often debated portraits of Mzansi’s late icons, Rasta said painting faces is his way of telling stories.

“Portraits show your journey and story,” he said. “Art is entertainment on its own. If you’re not criticised, you’re not working.”

He’s dreaming of exhibitions to honour legends such as Vuyo Mokoena, Lundi Tyamara, Riky Rick, HHP and ProKid, with proceeds going to their families.

He’s also made his mark on screen, appearing in DiepCity, Black Door and Gomora and starring in a viral Chicken Licken ad.

“That ad was a movie. If adverts had awards, that one would’ve scooped it,” he laughed.

Through the fame, criticism and memes, Rasta remains grounded and grateful.

“I’ve been threatened not to paint, but this is my God-given talent,” he said.

“I’m a soldier. I pray, I paint and I bring bread home.”

And to his critics? Rasta smiles and keeps sketching.

“I’m an art believer. As long as I have paint, I’ll keep telling our stories.”