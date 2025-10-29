‘The River’ actor Ontshiametse Molekoa opens up about burn accident: ‘I’ve been scarred physically and emotionally’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The River actor Ontshiametse Molekoa has opened up about a traumatic accident, sharing he is on the road to recovery after being burned by hot cooking oil.

In a message to his followers, the actor revealed the incident left his face severely burned.

“I’ve been through a traumatic experience that has left me scarred physically and emotionally. The accident with hot cooking oil has left my face burned, and I’m struggling to come to terms with the impact it will have on my career,” Ontshiametse wrote.

The actor, known for his role on the popular 1Magic telenovela The River, said the injury has shaken him deeply as his face plays a crucial role in his craft.

“My face is my livelihood, my tool, my everything. The thought of not being able to pursue my passion, to bring characters to life, to entertain and inspire you all, is almost too much to bear,” he said.

Despite the physical pain and emotional toll, Ontshiametse said he has found comfort in the overwhelming support he has received from fans, friends and colleagues.

“Your messages, calls and prayers have lifted my spirits and given me strength during this difficult time. I want to thank every one of you from the bottom of my heart.”

The actor added that his recovery is progressing well and credited his medical team for their dedication and care.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, focusing on healing and rebuilding. I have faith everything happens for a reason, and I’m trusting this too shall pass.”

Ontshiametse said he will be taking time away from the spotlight to focus on his recovery and promised to keep fans updated on his journey.

“I don’t know when I’ll be back in action, but I promise to keep you all updated. Thank you for standing by me, for loving me and for being my rock.”