Big Nuz star Danger gears up for solo album after ‘Uzalo’ cameo

Big Nuz member Danger is showing no signs of slowing down as he prepares to drop his solo album shortly after his cameo in Uzalo.

The gqom hitmaker, whose real name is Mzi Tshomela, has announced his 10-track album titled If Not, Why Not will be released on November 14 under Afrotainment.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Danger shared his excitement about exploring different avenues of artistry beyond music.

“It wasn’t my first time acting on TV. Four years ago I was part of eHostela,” he said. “It’s refreshing exploring my talent as a creative artist who isn’t bound to just the music industry.”

Danger’s new project is packed with collaborations with some of the biggest names on the local scene, including Mawhoo, Mondli Ngcobo, DJ Bongz, Emza and DJ Tira. Reflecting on the album, Danger said fans can expect a mix of his signature sound and new musical influences that showcase his growth as an artist.

“This album represents where I am now — it’s personal, it’s fun and it’s about pushing myself creatively. I wanted to give people something that feels true to me but still gets the party started, like we’ve always done at Afrotainment.”

Known for his energy and distinctive sound as part of the award-winning Big Nuz, Danger is now ready to step into the spotlight as a solo artist, bringing a fresh yet familiar vibe to fans awaiting his next chapter.