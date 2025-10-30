From humble beginnings to ‘slay queen’ - Inno Morlong opens up in new documentary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inno Morlong hopes to change the narrative about “slay queens”.

She features in Showmax’s latest documentary Slay Queen that delves into the glitzy, gritty world of Mzansi’s most talked-about women. The show is set to air on October 31.

“I wanted to be part of this documentary because I haven’t actually told my life story. I hardly open up but this show made me open up about a lot of things. It’s also more about the lifestyle that I’m used to living, so it was easy for me to agree to be part of the documentary,” she said.

“It was important for me to tell my story because I’m always misunderstood. People always assume the worst but this documentary made me show my other side, from humble beginnings to where I am in life right now. I hope my story makes an impact on young girls out there from small towns, that if I can make it, they can also make it.”

The term “slay queen” is commonly used to refer to a woman who prioritises a relationship with a man who can fund her lifestyle over romance.

Inno said slay queens operate in a saturated market with a lot of competition. And it’s all for the highest bidder.

“Men play a role in the slay queen economy by financing them. Men are naturally providers so when they feel like flashing money, they always want to be seen with women who look like slay queens and most men do pay women to always look a certain way so they can shine.

“To stand out, you really have to do your own thing and be authentic. I’ve always been open about where I come from and where I am going. So I hope most people who don’t believe in themselves or who have been struggling, especially single moms, will learn a thing or two from my life story and that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve almost everything in life. Also, it’s important to believe in God and put him first in everything you do in life.”

As an influencer, club promoter and reality star, she describes herself as a hardworking single mom and hopes viewers learn from her personal journey.

Though Inno has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), tummy tuck, liposuction and a breast reduction, she advises young girls to love their natural looks and be happy with them.

“It’s not easy being a slay queen. It takes a lot of money and time to maintain that high-standard look of a slay queen. It’s OK to make an honest living and to be a natural beauty. Some slay queens get involved in hectic stuff just to keep up with the lifestyle, so child, it’s OK to be a natural, normal queen.

“Beyond the glamour, some of the risks or challenges of the slay queen lifestyle that people don’t see are that they do get into a lot of debt to keep up with the lifestyle. Some get stuck and stranded in foreign countries. Some do get abused by some of the blessers. Most go through depression but hide the pain they go through with the flashy lifestyle.”