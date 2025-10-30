Grammy winner Nomcebo Zikode celebrates 40th birthday in style

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode recently marked a major milestone — her 40th birthday — with grace, gratitude and a touch of humour.

The Jerusalema hitmaker took to social media to celebrate the big day, sharing a series of posts reflecting on her journey and expressing appreciation for the years gone by.

In one post, Nomcebo wrote: “Not just ageing, I’m upgrading. Level 40 unlocked! Thank you, Lord, for the journey. Zolo lokhu bengina 15 years; time is flying. I’m grateful to have lived this long. Happy birthday to me.”

Nomcebo followed up with another celebratory post, showing she’s not done living her life just yet: “Still celebrating because a queen deserves extended royal treatment.”

And in a third playful post, she added a touch of humour to her reflections on getting older: “I’m grateful, and I want to live longer, but I don’t want to get older. What can I do?”

Fans and fellow celebs flooded her comments with well wishes and messages of love, celebrating her success and positive spirit.

Nomcebo, who made history by winning a Grammy for her collaboration on Bayethe with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman, continues to shine locally and internationally.

As she steps into her 40s, the star is clearly embracing the new chapter of her life with gratitude, laughter and the confidence of a true queen.