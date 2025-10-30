‘It is only the beginning’: Lerato Mvelase obtains her MBA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actress Lerato Mvelase has added her name to the list of celebrities who have MBAs.

Congratulatory messages flooded her timeline after she announced the news by sharing images from her graduation.

“It is only the beginning. Regenesys Education thank you for awakening my potential,” she wrote.

Media personality ProVerb, who also has an MBA, was present at her graduation and also unveiled the news in a joint Instagram post.

“Huge congratulations to my sister Lerato Mvelase on completing her MBA and officially graduating this evening! What an incredible year it has been for you, filled with hard work, determination, and milestones that inspire us all.

“Your journey is a true reminder that perseverance pays off and that greatness is achieved one step at a time. Proud is an understatement, you are an inspiration to me, to our family and to so many others who look up to you.”

When she embarked on her educational journey, Lerato said she knew it would not be easy but urged her followers to stay focused on the bigger picture.

“Whatever it is you are trying to achieve, hold on and take it one day at a time. I’m looking forward to this phase of my life and thank you to all your lecturers and staff for being welcoming and supportive,” she wrote.

In her Instagram stories, Lerato said she was scared but excited.

In February 2022, Lerato revealed she was studying towards a post-graduate diploma in business management after completing her communications degree.

“It took me 10 years to finish my communications degree, while everyone I started with finished in record time, which was four years. Moral of the story, never compare your situation to others, for your circumstances are very different.

“At that time I was raising my kids, breastfeeding and working. It wasn’t easy. Felt like dropping out a lot of times but those little faces needed someone to look up to, needed an inspiration and I had to make sure I’m that inspiration. I had to make sure I help them see the possibility of achieving in a world that says they can’t.”