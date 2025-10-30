‘Make a mark in society’: Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates 5 years of empowering women

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The countdown has begun to the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation’s fifth edition of the EmpoweringHER Seminar & Business Awards.

The event, set to take place on November 15 at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg, will celebrate, uplift and invest in women who are reshaping industries, communities and society across South Africa and beyond. Some of the most respected voices in business will lead panel discussions and 10 women driving transformation will receive awards.

“It is deeply encouraging and affirming to go the distance with what started as a simple idea. Five years later and we have 50 women-owned businesses. To mark this halfway mark to 10 years, where we will be marking the register with the 2030 UN SDG registry, is a truly wonderful feeling and much fuel to continue,” the foundation’s founder Nomzamo Mbatha told TshisaLIVE.

“Seeing the impact on the communities that benefit from the businesses, the true power that the women are able to leverage in getting more sponsors after their win and also accessing more awards as well.”

With this year’s theme “Women: The Boldest Strokes of Colour“, Nomzamo said women should be “represented and allowed to truly expand in their power”.

My motto is to leave my generation better than I found it. I hope this inspires young people to make a mark in society and hopefully the rest of the world — Nomzamo Mbatha

“In a time where there is drawback and donor fatigue for women empowerment structures, they have doubled down and continued to support and seek ways to expand it even beyond what we have now. I value their trust but most importantly that they act on their promise of supporting women-led organisations even as a company ethos.”

More than R3.2m has been invested in EmpoweringHER since its inception.

“The businesses receive concrete support through resource management, financial support, as well as systems that assist with scaling and fiscal support.

“We have had many alumni/honorees express that post winning there were significant business milestones achieved.

She said they generally look for:

scalable businesses;

number of employees;

areas of impact;

time frame of operations;

past accomplishments;

departmental succession plans;

social impact projects linked to operations; and

skills transfer models.”

This is one of many ventures Nomzamo has to empower women and she is determined to keep doing more.

“My motto is to leave my generation better than I found it. I hope this inspires young people to make a mark in society and hopefully the rest of the world.”