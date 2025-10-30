‘Ngicela iVisa’ contestant Sabelo Mwandla opens up about love, bikes and life lessons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban-born reality TV contestant Sabelo Mwandla is making waves on Mzansi Magic’s hit show Ngicela iVisa. Known for his bold honesty and love for motorcycles, Sabelo has captured viewers’ attention with his heartfelt story and raw emotions.

“I joined Ngicela iVisa because I had problems with my fiancée, Sne Magwane,” Sabelo said. “I was cheating on her with my ex, Zihle, and I wanted to use the show to confess the truth and figure out who I really wanted to be with. It wasn’t easy, but the show helped me face my mistakes.”

While filming the show, one of Sabelo’s most memorable moments came when things didn’t go as expected. “Zihle didn’t give me the respect I deserved as a man, and that really disappointed me,” he said. “But at the same time, it taught me a lot about honesty and communication in relationships.”

According to Sabelo, Ngicela iVisa is more than just entertainment it’s a platform that teaches valuable lessons. “This show helps us as men in South Africa to learn that we shouldn’t hide things from our partners. I hope people won’t judge me for my mistakes, because I truly love Sne. She’s my fiancée, and I want viewers to see the good in my story.”

Outside reality TV, Sabelo is deeply passionate about biking. He began riding in 2012 with his friend Vava Vum and two years later they founded a club called ILEMBE MCC. “ILEMBE means a lot to me,” he said proudly. “We bikers respect people, give back through donations and support communities. I just wish more people respected bikers on the road we also have families.”

One of his most emotional experiences as a biker was escorting the late Mampintsha’s funeral procession. “It was a sad day for us because Shimora was a legend. We’ll always miss him,” he said.

Among his many biking adventures, Sabelo recalled a trip to Johannesburg for a rally as one of his most memorable rides. He currently rides a Honda BullNose 1000cc, which he describes as “light on curves and very powerful”.

Looking ahead, Sabelo has big dreams for 2026. “Next year I plan to join the track bike racing scene and continue with my music career,” he said. “During the week, I’m busy with acting, but weekends are for breakfast runs with my biker brothers. It’s like therapy.”

Sabelo is also working on a new film project titled Amaroto, based on his real-life story. In addition, the ILEMBE MCC club is planning their own rally for next year.

Before signing off, Sabelo shared a heartfelt message for the youth: “To all the young people education comes first. Stay away from drugs, finish your matric, and find your passion. And if you love bikes, join us on the road.

“Next year,” he added with a smile, “be ready for me on the track, I’m coming full throttle.”