Rise FM to unveil exciting new line-up

Manager Makhosi Khoza is shaking things up at the station.

Rise FM is shaking things up. Station manager Makhosi Khoza has confirmed that the entire weekday line-up is getting an overhaul complete with new voices, new energy and a bold strategy to keep Rise FM at the forefront of Mpumalanga radio.

“The weekday line-up has completely changed,” Makhosi revealed. “We have a new Breakfast Show host, a new Midday presenter who joins us from Ligwalagwala FM, and our previous 12-3 host is moving to the Afternoon Drive show. The Breakfast Show will also start earlier, at 5am, to capture the early risers.”

Makhosi says the revamp is part of Rise FM’s mission to remain competitive and relevant in an ever-evolving media landscape.

“We need to be more competitive and generate content that resonates with how listeners consume media today,” he said. “We’re looking for talent with real-life experience who can hold their own on multiple platforms, not just behind the mic.”

The new Morning Show is expected to compete head-on with Ligwalagwala FM, but with a distinctly urban flavour and energy. Meanwhile, the Afternoon Drive will take on a cheekier, sassier tone that is mischievous and fun, designed to resonate with Rise FM’s vibrant, fun-loving audience.

Sundays are also getting a soulful refresh. The Sunday Morning Show will be “more than your average gospel show”, said Makhosi.

“We’ll not only dissect the word, but also unpack our identity as sons and daughters of Mpumalanga across our diverse cultures,” he added.

Listeners can also look forward to a new feature for the province’s aspiring artists, ‘The Underground Gang Hotline’, which will take over the airwaves between 12 and 3pm on Sundays, shining a spotlight on local, undiscovered talent.

In keeping with the station’s promise to uplift local content, Rise FM will play more local music, catering both to the young and the young at heart.

Makhosi says his leadership vision is rooted in creating a “winning, competitive mindset” that looks beyond Mpumalanga’s borders.

“We’re not just competing with other radio stations anymore,” he said. “We’re up against and working alongside social media and digital platforms like podcasts. My goal is for Rise FM to compete on a global level.”

Fortunately, Rise FM’s new on-air team is ready for that challenge.

“Our new talent are very savvy with social media,” Makhosi said. “It’s the new battleground and we’re taking up our rightful space in no time.”