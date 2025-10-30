Somizi Mhlongo graduates, aims to revolutionise fashion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Somizi Mhlongo is beaming with pride after graduating from a prestigious fashion institute.

Determined to take his fashion brand to new heights, he enrolled at the Villioti Fashion Institute in 2024 to become a qualified fashion designer.

Taking to his timeline, the media personality shared images of himself in a graduation gown with the caption: “Somizi I am super proud of you. Thanks to my family. My friends for the love and support. My fans for cheering me on from the beginning. Villioti Fashion words cannot explain.”

Somizi hosted a graduation dinner attended by close family and friends including his daughter, actress Bahumi, and actress, TV producer and presenter Masechaba Ndlovu.

He has been making waves in the fashion industry with his Sompire Kids line, but his ambitions extend far beyond his current success.

“In everything I have done I’ve been self-taught. Cooking, presenting, singing, dancing, acting, producing, directing. Everything has been self-taught. I was fortunate to have the wisdom to know when to learn something for a change and not assume everything is going to be self-taught. Fashion was that thing,” he told TshisaLIVE in a previous interview.

When he launched his brand in 2023, Somizi showcased stylish pants, shirts and tracksuits for children and adults, but admits he almost gave up six months into the business due to the challenges.

“I was overstuffed and under-profiting. I was not making any profit at all. I only started making a profit in October, but I guess that’s the name of the business. In the beginning you are tested on how much you want it. I had to scale down and be hands-on physically, so I’m in a much better space now.

“I look back and I’m glad I didn’t give up. The business has grown so much in a short time. I started to see the growth in October and I could’ve given up in May 2024. it was really tough.”

As Somizi navigates his fashion journey, he’s drawing inspiration from renowned fashion designers such as Pharell Williams. He said he’s started sketching for his first runway fashion show which he plans to showcase in September.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion and I knew one day I was going to venture into fashion but I didn’t want it to be a fly-by-night or, because I’m a celebrity, I must take advantage of the status and sell T-shirts or merchandise.

“For me, it’s taking the business seriously, that’s why I decided to study. I know what the benefits will be. Already I speak the same language as my supplier, manufacturer and garment constructor. I am looking forward to entering high-end fashion spaces because I am creative.”