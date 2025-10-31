Liquideep reunite for comeback at Zakes Bantwini’s Mayonie Open Air Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soulful house duo Liquideep are set to make a long-awaited return to the stage at Zakes Bantwini’s Mayonie Open Air Festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on November 30.

The announcement marks a significant moment for a group whose music defined an era of South African house and soul.

“It’s been years since we shared a stage,” the duo told TshisaLIVE. “We’ve been speaking about it for a while and the timing felt right. We’re both in a good space personally and creatively, and it made sense to bring Liquideep back to the stage. It’s more than a reunion, it’s a continuation of our journey.”

Their reunion began to take shape after performing at the South African Music Awards last year, their first time on stage in nearly a decade.

“It was surreal,” they said. “That’s when we realised how much we missed performing together. The conversation about returning to music intensified after that.”

During their hiatus, the two experienced personal and artistic growth that is influencing their new creative direction.

“We’ve slowed down a lot, learnt to move at our own pace and focus on what matters,” they said. “That growth shows up in how we create with more intention, more heart and less noise.”

They said fans were reaching out during their hiatus and have responded with overwhelming love.

“People have been sending messages, sharing memories tied to our songs. It’s been humbling. It reminded us how much the songs mean to people. We’re celebrating the songs that built Liquideep, but we’re also back in studio working on new music. The classics will always be part of us, but the story continues.”

When asked which song best captures the essence of Liquideep, the answer came easily: “Probably Fairytale. It has all the elements — love, soul and hope — and it carries a timeless feeling that people continue to connect with today.”

Sharing the stage with Zakes holds deeper meaning for the duo.

“Zakes has always pushed the culture forward and we respect that deeply. Sharing the stage feels like a full-circle moment with artists who’ve walked their own paths coming together to celebrate music and growth.”