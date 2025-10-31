Mzansi glam goes global: ‘Diamonds and Dolls’ now streaming worldwide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s hit reality show Diamonds and Dolls has gone global and is now streaming on Prime Video, Amazon and Apple TV.

The glitzy and drama-filled series, known for its bold personalities and luxurious lifestyles, has captured international attention, with viewers from around the globe tuning in to get a glimpse of Mzansi’s most glamorous lives.

The show’s growing international demand marks a major milestone for its executive producer and creator Tebogo Ramokgadi, who describes the moment as surreal and deeply rewarding.

“This is a blessing. I’ve always known I would go international. My concepts are out of the box and I’m creative,” Tebogo told TshisaLIVE. “Taking Diamonds and Dolls to global audiences shows South African stories have universal appeal.”

Tebogo, who has built a reputation for creating hit reality shows, says he’s working on new projects that promise to push boundaries further. Though he remains tight-lipped about details, sources close to him reveal that something “big is coming”, hinting at a project that could redefine his career and possibly the local entertainment scene.

Those in his inner circle say Tebogo isn’t just focused on expanding his empire but also on mentorship and giving back to young, aspiring creatives who want to follow in his footsteps.

“He is about to take over the entertainment industry,” one insider said. “But he’s also passionate about helping the next generation find their voice and believe that global success is possible.”