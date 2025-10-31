Popular director and executive producer Segomotso Keorapetse dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s film and TV industry is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated creative minds, Segomotso Keorapetse, who died on Wednesday at the age of 57.

The acclaimed TV director and executive producer, whose career spanned more than three decades, leaves behind a legacy of storytelling excellence that has shaped South African entertainment. He will be buried on Sunday.

Segomotso was more than a director; he was a visionary who brought authentic South African stories to life. His directing talent shone through in some of the country’s most beloved and long-running productions, including Skeem Saam, Stovel, Muvhango, Family Bonds and Ga Re Dumele.

His work on Ga Re Dumele earned him the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Directing in a TV Comedy at the 10th Annual South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas), a testament to his mastery of the craft. He also received nominations at Saftas 6 and 8 in the same category, solidifying his reputation as one of the finest directors in the country.

Beyond his personal achievements, Segomotso was deeply committed to nurturing new talent. As a jury member for the Saftas, he played an instrumental role in uplifting and celebrating the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers.

Those who knew him personally remember Segomotso not only for his professionalism and artistry, but also for his warmth, generosity and mentorship. Colleagues often described him as a gentle soul who led with compassion, creativity and humility.

“As a brother, friend and colleague, his legacy will continue to inspire excellence and creativity in the South African film and TV community,” a family statement said.