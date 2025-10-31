YoungstaCPT and Reebok drop Oh-Two-1 sneaker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Designed by YoungstaCPT with original artwork by Ross Solomon, every panel and texture nods to his Cape Flats roots, from spray cans and Metrorail trains to cassette tapes and the iconic Gatsby.

Cape Town’s hip-hop heavyweight and cultural icon YoungstaCPT has teamed up with Reebok for a game-changing collab, the Oh-Two-1, a limited-edition sneaker inspired by the Mother City’s heartbeat.

Rapper YoungstaCPT teams up with Reebok (Supplied)

Built on the classic Reebok Pump OmniZone, the design blends 1990s nostalgia with local flavour. The yellow-orange fade mirrors Table Mountain’s sunrises and sunsets, a salute to the city that shaped him.

“Reebok has always been the iconic sneaker every kid in the hood wanted,” said YoungstaCPT. “The collab is about legacy, building something for my people and showing what perseverance looks like.”

Part of Reebok South Africa’s Pure Mzansi Gold series, the Oh-Two-1 follows in the footsteps of the late AKA, marking the most valuable local sneaker collab in the brand’s history.