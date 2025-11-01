Lady Du and Skeem GP join hands to uplift schools and communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician and businesswoman Lady Du has joined forces with reality TV star and life coach Skeem GP to empower young people and tackle social ills in South African communities — a mission they’re driving through the Skeem GP Foundation.

The duo have been visiting schools across the country, motivating pupils and encouraging conversation about the challenges they face — from peer pressure to substance abuse and self-esteem issues.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lady Du said her collaboration with Skeem GP was inspired by a shared passion for uplifting others and using their influence for something meaningful.

“I believe success is meant to be shared. When I connected with Skeem GP, we realised we have the same heart for young people to mentor, equip and uplift them,” she said.

“With my background in beauty and business and his experience in coaching and leadership, it made sense to combine forces. I wanted to use my platform, the WAWA training programme and my salons to open doors for pupils, teach practical skills, build confidence and start honest conversations about the challenges they face.”

Lady Du said the reception from schools and communities has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Pupils respond when conversations are real. We talk about peer pressure, substance abuse, self-esteem and career options. Schools and parents have thanked us and many students have shown real interest in joining WAWA training or getting involved in mentorship activities.

“We focus on giving not just motivation but practical next steps, so the engagement turns into action.”

While she continues to make an impact through the Skeem GP Foundation, Lady Du is also keeping the music alive with new projects that speak to empowerment and hope.

“My music will keep reflecting our stories resilience, empowerment and joy. Expect new singles that blend contemporary sounds with local flavour, collaborations with artists who share the message, and performances that tie directly into our community work.

“I’m also exploring projects that let young creatives learn the industry from songwriting to stagecraft so music can be a pathway for others too.”

Lady Du and Skeem GP’s vision is to inspire a generation that believes in itself and in the power of community.

“We want every learner we meet to walk away knowing their worth, their options and their potential,” Lady Du said. “If each of us uses our influence for change, the ripple effect can be massive.”