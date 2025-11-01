Simphiwe Shembe takes police commissioner’s call to heart ahead of 2nd annual Comedy Picnic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Simphiwe Shembe is making sure his upcoming 2nd Annual Simphiwe Shembe Comedy Picnic aligns fully with festive season safety regulations.

The event will take place on December 21 at Blue Ridge Crystal in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, promising a laughter-filled day featuring some of South Africa’s favourite comedians, including Trevor Gumbi, Mdu Ntuli and Tall Ass Mo.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi recently addressed event organisers, butchers, shisanyamas and vendors during the official launch of the province’s festive season operations. His message was clear: compliance with safety, licensing and crowd management regulations are non-negotiable as the province prepares for a busy holiday period.

Shembe said he welcomes the commissioner’s guidance, noting that his team is working closely with local authorities to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely.

“We’re all about creating good vibes and laughter, but we also understand the importance of safety and following the law. We want everyone to enjoy responsibly,” Simphiwe told TshisaLIVE.

The Comedy Picnic, now in its second year, has grown into one of Newcastle’s most anticipated lifestyle and entertainment gatherings, combining stand-up comedy, music and good food in a relaxed outdoor setting.

As festive celebrations ramp up across KwaZulu-Natal, Shembe’s proactive approach sets a positive tone for entertainers and organisers alike proving that fun and safety can go hand in hand.