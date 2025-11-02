‘I want my child’ - Jub Jub pleads with Kelly Khumalo for access to son

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jub Jub has pleaded with singer Kelly Khumalo, who shares a son with him, to stop portraying him as a deadbeat father.

Over the years Kelly has been adamant that she would not allow Jub Jub into Christian’s life until he turns 18, saying the justice system is available for any father wanting to be in their child’s life.

On Sunday, Jub Jub took to his timeline pleading with Kelly to give him access to his son.

He expressed gratitude to Kelly for raising their child while he was in prison for murder and driving under the influence of drugs, but said he’s been ready to coparent with her since his release in 2017.

“Kelly, you and I know what court is like. I dont want to be putting my boy through that. Going to court like his mother and father,” he said.

“You know how many times I’ve tried to get ahold of you to try and get the boy. You know how many times your sister Gumede and your mother have been trying to talk about me meeting the boy, to get the freedom of seeing the boy. I don’t know you want to hold on to the boy and put him in a bottle so you can control him like AI. Stop making my child AI, it’s not nice, it’s not fair. Stop saying I am a deadbeat dad.”

Jub Jub said he’s attempted going the legal route with Kelly but she and her lawyer ignored him.

He added he had been sending gifts even while he was behind bars until Kelly started sending them back in 2014 and 2015.

“So many tmes I’ve wanted to pay damages. so many times I’ve wanted to wash the house. So many times Ive wanted to do the right things traditionally. You’ve been locking me out. From the time I was locked up I’ve been sending gifts every Christmas, every December and every birthday to Vosloorus.”

Jub Jub said the most painful experiences he’s had to face have been watching his son grow up from a distance, having to drive to his school to catch a glimpse of him.

“I want my child.”

“Don’t make me look like a deadbeat father, I’m alive, I’m kicking, I’ve been wanting Christian. Thank you for taking care of my child. May I please have my son back.

“I’m not asking for full custody, I’m just asking to be present in my boy’s life.”