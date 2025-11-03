Halloween in SA: Thabethe channels Rihanna’s pregnancy, Gigi and Reason become villain couple

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rappers Reason and Gigi Lamayane as the Joker and Harley Quinn.

South African celebrities joined in the global Halloween festivities, showcasing their creative costumes on social media.

Thando Thabethe donned a pregnancy bump alongside Msizi James, which was a celebrity-inspired costume from Rihanna and Asap Rocky’s pregnancy photoshoot in Harlem.

Rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, dressed up as the Joker and Harley Quinn for their Halloween party in Sandton.

Actress Zola Nombona also channeled the Joker.

Uncle Waffles, who had social media sensations Angela Linda and Ntombi Mbele dress up as her for Halloween, had two costumes this year.

The amapiano DJ dressed as the horny monster from Netflix’s Big Mouth series and Nacho from the Nacho Libre film.

Take a look at the images below: