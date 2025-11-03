‘I was bitter for a long time’ - Pearl Mbewe reflects on her marriage to Sello Maake kaNcube

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last year Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube, once regarded as one of South Africa’s most enduring and loving celebrity couples, ended their marriage after four years.

While the details of their divorce remain unknown, Pearl took to her timeline on Sunday to reflect on events leading to the end of their relationship that was laced with protection orders and abuse allegations.

“12 months ago I would have written a silly and stupid caption. But what a ride it has been, media speculation, my career went up and down. But do you know what, after a while you realise you don’t hate the person but you hated the situation,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I would look at my pictures and realise my soul was gone but I looked good. The lesson to myself, live your truth, you are possibly an impossible woman to handle. You come from poverty, you were the first of it all in your family. Don’t light your light so bright that it dims your parters light. Jury is out on this one.

“Years later involves protection orders. Don’t speak ill of each other. There is no reason to do such when you have gravitated towards yourself. I can walk in the streets without having to look the part, not that I ever tried. I think I always did me. Today marks November 1 and my birthday is in nine days. Last year I was served with a protection order on the eve of my birthday. Life will humble you. This year it is a different ball game.

“See how the universe works? I was bitter for a long time. I’m possibly still bitter but until when? Life will keep going on. This is not for clout but my children, my family and those who have held my hand to this point. I’m at peace, I’m OK, not faking it, respecting life as opposed to trying to control it. I have nothing but respect for the man I married then.”