DJ MR X: The beat of South Africa’s Hip-Hop soul

From township parties to national stages, DJ MR X has built a reputation for blending emotion, rhythm, and South African flavour into every set.

“I got into DJ-ing out of a genuine love for music and how it brings people together,” he says. “Watching DJs control a room and create moments that pulled me in. Over time, it became more than a passion, it became a calling.”

Growing up surrounded by R&B, gospel, kwaito and hip-hop, MR X learned to value feeling over just sound. “Where I come from, music is the soul of the township it’s joy, escape, identity. That real energy still lives in my sets.”

Guided early on by legends like DJ China and DJ Claude, he found his footing through mentorship and community. “They believed in me before I even had the skills to match it,” he says.

Today, MR X’s style fuses hip-hop roots with a soulful, South African bounce. “I don’t just play songs, I build moments. I read the crowd, but I lead it,” he explains. “When people expect the obvious drop, I flip the script.”

As hip-hop evolves across Africa, MR X believes DJs and producers hold the key. “We’re not just playing music anymore we’re defining it. Blending local sounds with global hip-hop is how we stand out.”

And in the digital age, his mission remains clear: “Keeping it real means staying true to your story and your sound. I give people real energy, real music, and real moments. That’s what it’s all about.”