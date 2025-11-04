IN PICS | Chad Saaiman and his wife Savanah announce the arrival of their twins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chad Saaiman and his wife Savanah welcomed their bundles of joy.

Congratulations are in order for musician Chad Saaiman and his wife Savanah after they revealed they welcomed their first children together.

Chad took to his timeline on Monday to share moments from the hospital delivery room when announcing the news to his followers.

Their twins Stevie and Sunny were born on October 30.

Stevie was named after one of the couple’s favourite artists, Stevie Wonder.

Sunny was named after Savanah’s grandad’s nickname Sandy, who Chad’s dad called “Sunna” when they were kids.

“It feels special to meet them, and we are taking it one day at a time. Having two babies is a blessing, but also logistically more complicated, and day by day, as a team, we are working it out,” Chad said.

As an entertainer and broadcaster, this time of year is busy for him. Having three children means his hands are full.

“I’ve taken time off to focus on our family. The challenges will always be there. It’s about navigating as a unit, it’s about teamwork, it’s about creating systems that work for you.”

“Summer is elated. She couldn’t wait to get to the hospital to meet her siblings, and seeing her instantly love them was wonderful.”

The new chapter had Chad reflecting on his fatherhood journey.

“I’ve learnt that even though it’s a long road, the key is to be present in each moment. This new chapter is massive for myself and my wife as it’s our first kids together. We are ready for this chapter.