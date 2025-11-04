‘Skeem Saam’ star Clement Maosa adds ‘musician’ to his résumé with Lekompo heatwave performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa is spreading his creative wings beyond acting and stepping into the music scene as part of the growing Lekompo movement.

The popular TV star is set to bring the heat to Metro FM’s Heatwave event as a Lekompo artist, and fans can expect a performance filled with rhythm, energy and authenticity.

Clement says his love for music isn’t new, it’s a passion that’s been part of him since childhood.

“I’ve always been about music. From a very young age I was singing at church and Sunday school, but also at community theatre. That’s where I learnt the art of music, acting and dancing. So it was easy to revisit that gift now, when the time was right. My first break in the entertainment industry was acting, though I’m just as passionate about music,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Balancing his acting career and his new musical venture has come naturally to him.

“There isn’t much balancing to be done because I shoot during the week and perform over the weekend,” he said with a laugh.

Clement, who regularly features at Lekompo Balcony Mix sessions, says those events are more about connection than performance.

“Lekompo Balcony Mix is always a vibe. Normally, there isn’t much performance but more engagement with our supporters or the lovers of Lekompo music. It’s their chance to meet the artists and enjoy with them. However, performance-wise I always bring fire. I’ve got dance moves and we make sure to leave our souls on the stage.”

Since joining the Lekompo scene, Clement says the support has been overwhelming.

“The reception has been amazing because in Limpopo there is unity and so much support among us. From day one I’ve been showered with love both from followers of Lekompo and fellow artists. I’ve already collaborated with several Lekompo artists, and there’s more coming.”

The actor-turned-musician is also gearing up for the release of a collaborative project that will set the tone for the festive season.

“We’re dropping a Lekompo EP at the end of November to activate the festive season it’s going to be a December like no other. I worked with more than 10 Lekompo artists and producers on this project, so expect to be wowed. I’ve grown in the genre, and now we’re giving our supporters more quality sound while taking the genre across borders.”