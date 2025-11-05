Connie Chiume honoured with posthumous lifetime achievement award

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s been more than a year since actress Connie Chiume died, and her legacy keeps shining as her contributions in the entertainment industry are acknowledged.

The Directors Guild of South Africa recently honoured her with a posthumous lifetime achievement award.

“It will always be a bittersweet moment because it’s moments like these where you would wish they were present to witness their recognition. It speaks to the almost 50 years of work and contribution to the arts,” Connie’s son, Nongelo, told TshisaLIVE.

“The industry should continue to build on the hard work and journey of those who came before, enable better working conditions and fight for actors’ rights to royalties. That would have definitely been part of her speech.”

Connie died on August 6 2024. Since then she has received three posthumous award nominations and four posthumous awards, including a Safta, Icons of Africa and Royalty soapie award.

Nongelo said he and the family are determined to keep her legacy alive.

“The family celebrates her through the Connie Chiume Foundation.”

TimesLIVE