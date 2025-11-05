Lebo Phasha spoilt with brand-new G-Wagon from boyfriend Donald

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social media has been set alight after influencer Lebo Phasha shared a video of herself receiving a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon a jaw-dropping gift from her boyfriend, Donald.

In the viral Instagram clip, Lebo can be seen at a car dealership, beaming with excitement as she pulls the black cloth off the top-of-the-range SUV. The luxury car gleamed under the showroom lights as she smiled and thanked Donald for the grand surprise.

“I’m still in disbelief! Thank you, my love, for always making my dreams come true,” she captioned the post, tagging Donald and adding a heart emoji.

The romantic gesture quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on social media, with fans flooding her comment section and X (formerly Twitter) timelines buzzing with reactions. While many fans congratulated the couple and admired the lavish gift, others jokingly declared that Donald had “raised the bar” for men everywhere.

“Yoh! Donald didn’t come to play. That G-Wagon is goals 🔥🔥,” one user commented.

“Imagine being loved like this 😭❤️,” another wrote.

“My man mustn’t see this post. He’ll start sweating,” a fan joked.

“This is what soft life looks like! Congratulations Lebo,” added another.

Of course not everyone was convinced, with a few users debating whether grand gestures like this belong on social media.

“It’s giving PR stunt vibes,” one skeptical follower wrote, while another replied: “Even if it is that’s still a beautiful car!”

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is one of the most coveted SUVs in the world, with South African prices ranging between R3m and R5m, depending on the model and specifications.