‘On The Record with Da Kruk’ podcast offers deep dive into South African dance music culture

Award-winning creative powerhouse, entrepreneur, DJ, author and radio host Kutloano “Da Kruk” Nhlapo has added yet another title to his ever-expanding résumé: podcast host.

With an unmatched passion for South African dance music and a deep understanding of its cultural roots, Da Kruk officially launches On The Record with Da Kruk, a podcast dedicated to telling authentic stories from within the country’s vibrant music scene.

The podcast promises to go beyond the surface, inviting artists, producers and tastemakers to unpack their journeys track by track, beat by beat and story by story. From the struggles and triumphs of emerging talent to the evolution of Mzansi’s global dance sound, the series aims to capture the essence of what makes the South African scene so distinct.

Partnering with Zkhiphani, one of South Africa’s most influential culture and lifestyle platforms, the collaboration seeks to honour and elevate the country’s dance music heritage. The synergy between Da Kruk’s authentic storytelling and Zkhiphani’s roots in youth culture promises a refreshing, multidimensional experience for listeners.

“In addition to radio, writing books, publishing cartoon series and DJing, the podcast is another extension of how I want to be of service to our ever-growing music industry,” says Da Kruk. “It’s a space where we can shed a positive, impactful light on our favourite artists while having real conversations about the ups and downs of being a South African dance music artist.”

Zkhiphani co-founder Ally Fathana adds: “Zkhiphani has always celebrated stories that move youth culture. Partnering with Da Kruk allows us to honour South Africa’s dance music heritage and give it the platform it deserves.”

Fans can catch new episodes of On The Record with Da Kruk every Wednesday at 1pm, streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and via Zkhiphani’s website, social channels and YouTube.

So whether you’re a longtime fan of Mzansi’s dance scene or simply curious about the stories behind the beats that move the nation, tune in — and turn it up.