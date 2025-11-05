Rēfilwe makes her music debut with new single ‘Home’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multi-talented artist Refilwe Maitisa, professionally known as Rēfilwe, has officially stepped into the music scene with the release of her debut single Home.

The track is a blend of pop, R&B and marabi, a fusion Rēfilwe describes as “nurabi”, her own term for the sound that merges nostalgic South African rhythms with modern pop influences.

“I love the sound of marabi, an old South African genre, specifically the guitar, which inspired my single,” Rēfilwe told TshisaLIVE. “It’s the old meets the current/new vibe. I’ve dubbed the sound of Home ‘nurabi’.”

As a singer-songwriter, Rēfilwe said the inspiration for Home came from personal experience.

“I decided to write about the concept of home. Having travelled and studied outside South Africa, I wanted to make a song that captures what was on my mind and in my heart and communicate it in a way someone can relate to and enjoy.”

The song’s lyrics explore the idea of what “home” truly means, whether it’s a place, a feeling, or a space, and invites listeners to reflect on their own sense of belonging.

Before venturing into music, Rēfilwe built an impressive career in the performing arts. She holds a Bachelor of fine arts in drama from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated top of her class, and an associate degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

Her list of academic accolades includes matriculating with six distinctions in Johannesburg, earning the Drama Banner Bearer Award for top achievement in academics and leadership, making the dean’s List, and receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Studio Award (for acting) and University Honours Scholar distinctions at NYU. She was also selected to represent her graduating class as the Tisch Drama student speaker.

Rēfilwe’s artistic experience spans theatre, film and fashion. She performed in the award-winning musical Humanity’s Child, which debuted at the New York Theatre Festival and later ran Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre. She has featured in international acting and vocal showcases and short films screened at global festivals. In fashion, she made her runway debut at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and later walked in David Tlale’s 20-year celebration showcase.

With Home, Rēfilwe marks the beginning of a new creative chapter that bridges her global experiences with her South African roots.

“Home is about connection,” she says. “It’s about finding where you belong in yourself, in your people, in your country.”