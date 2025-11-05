WATCH | Hip-hop stars keep the genre alive in Pietermaritzburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pietermaritzburg came alive this past weekend as some of South Africa’s biggest hip-hop heavyweights hit the stage at Intulo Lifestyle for the SBlack’s PMB-Ville Vol 2 pre-release party.

The star-studded lineup included DJ Speedsta, Shamiso, Kid X, Zingah, DreamTeam, Maggz and Ma-E, who all brought their A-game to keep the crowd hyped throughout the night. The event drew a massive turnout, proving that hip-hop culture is alive and thriving in KwaZulu-Natal’s capital city.

The event was curated by musician Sifiso Mshengu, popularly known as Bhar, who told TshisaLIVE he was proud to see how local fans and artists continue to show up for the genre.

“I really love what I’m witnessing around the venue, especially on stage,” he said. “People have shown up in numbers and have proven that the genre needs to be more visible.”

Rapper Maggz, who delivered one of the standout performances of the night, said he was impressed by the energy from Pietermaritzburg’s hip-hop fans.

“The vibe was electric,” he told TshisaLIVE. “It’s always special performing outside of Johannesburg and feeling that same love and energy from people who truly connect with the music. Events like this remind us that hip-hop is still strong and evolving.”

The pre-release party served as both a celebration of South African hip-hop and a teaser for Bhar’s upcoming project under the SBlack brand. With energetic performances, a vibrant crowd, and undeniable love for the culture, it’s clear that Pietermaritzburg’s hip-hop heartbeat is stronger than ever.