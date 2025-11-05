WATCH |Minnie Ntuli ties the knot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Radio personality Minnie Ntuli is offically off the market.

The media personality took to her timeline recently to reveal she tied the knot on June 21.

She shared footage from her lobola ceremony, expressing gratitude to her family for their support.

“Zafika zihambha ngamaSondo. What a beautiful year of blessings. God has been so good," she wrote.

“This career has me missing a lot of family events but the way my family showed up for me on this day, my word it had me so emotional. Such a beautiful reminder of how loved I truly am. Ngiyabonga mdeni wami. Ngiyanithanda. God bless you all abundantly."

Watch the video below: