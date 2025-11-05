TshisaLIVE

WATCH |Minnie Ntuli ties the knot

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Radio personality Minnie Ntuli has become the focus of an online petition.
Radio personality Minnie Ntuli is offically off the market. (Supplied)

Minnie Ntuli is officially off the market.

The media personality took to her timeline recently to reveal she tied the knot on June 21.

She shared footage from her lobola ceremony, expressing gratitude to her family for their support.

Zafika zihambha ngamaSondo. What a beautiful year of blessings. God has been so good," she wrote.

“This career has me missing a lot of family events but the way my family showed up for me on this day, my word it had me so emotional. Such a beautiful reminder of how loved I truly am. Ngiyabonga mdeni wami. Ngiyanithanda. God bless you all abundantly."

Watch the video below:

