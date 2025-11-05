Zandie criticises Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub’s co-parenting dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zandie Gumede has weighed in on the co-parenting dispute between her sister Kelly Khumalo and media personality Jub Jub.

The two stars have a son from their previous relationship and have publicly shared their stance. For years, Kelly maintained that she would not allow Jub Jub into their son’s life until he turns 18, while Jub Jub has maintained he’s made efforts to get in contact with his son.

Zandie, who also has a dispute with her sister, took to her Instagram timeline to share a video of herself with their son expressing compassion.

“I am so sorry you have to go through this. I’m sorry you have parents who are prepared to compromise you to feed their egos and boost their public profiles at your expense. Both your parents ngibahalela ngenduku sengathi ngingabafaka endlini eyodwa Ngibafake isbhaxu for putting you through this.

“One thing I can assure you, though, is they both love you. Daddy is not perfect, and neither is mama, but bayakuthanda, rest assured, mfana ka Anti. I wish I could say ngizokhuluma nabo for you, but both banenkani. I tried. Just grow up, mfana ka Aunti, so you can understand where they are coming from and make your own decision.”

Jub Jub took to his timeline pleading with Kelly to bring her child back.

“Kelly, you and I know what court is like. I don’t want to put my boy through that. Going to court like his mother and father,” he said.

“You know how many times I’ve tried to get ahold of you to try and get the boy. You know how many times your sister Gumede and your mother have been trying to talk about me meeting the boy to get the freedom of seeing the boy. I don’t know why you want to hold on to the boy and put him in a bottle so you can control him like AI. Stop making my child AI; it’s not nice, it’s not fair. Stop saying I am a deadbeat dad.”

Jub Jub said he’s attempted going the legal route with Kelly, but she and her lawyer ignored him.

He added he had been sending gifts even while he was behind bars until Kelly started sending them back in 2014 and 2015.

“So many times I’ve wanted to pay damages. So many times I’ve wanted to wash the house. So many times I’ve wanted to do the right things traditionally. You’ve been locking me out. From the time I was locked up, I’ve been sending gifts every Christmas, every December and every birthday to Vosloorus.”