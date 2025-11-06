Brenda Fassie celebrated in Times Square, on Spotify and at the Market Theatre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

November 3 marked Brenda Fassie’s heavenly birthday, and to mark the occasion, Spotify, through its global LGBTQIA+ initiative Glow, celebrated the Queen of African Pop.

Spotify Glow lit up New York City’s Times Square with a banner dedicated to her and premiered a 10-minute documentary called The Impact of Brenda Fassie on Spotify’s YouTube channel.

Langa Mavuso, Zoë Modiga, Muneyi and Nanette, who are featured in the documentary, attended the local event held in her honour at the Market Theatre in Newtown on Tuesday.

Chicco Twala, Blondie, Shado Twala, Felipe Mazibuko, Moozlie and others who were inspired by her craft or contributed towards her legacy were in attendance, among close family members and friends.

“I’m commemorating my mother as a son should,” Bongani “Bongz” Fassie, Brenda Fassie’s son, told TshisaLIVE. “My mother was a people’s person, and I think it’s important for us to honour her in this way,” Bongani said. “I represent Brenda Fassie, so it’s in line with what she has done in the past and what I am now. I plan on doing more legacy projects, as I am doing now.”

Gemma Fassie, Brenda’s niece who is constantly compared with her because of their uncanny resemblance, spoke of the singer’s legacy.

“I never met her, but watching her videos over the past months - documentaries and performances - I feel that energy boosting my confidence. Carrying the legacy feels like I am part of something bigger,” she said. “There are so many things I am still learning about her.

“With people saying I look like her, I can see it; it’s weird but I don’t mind. I’m walking in the light and embracing that more and more each day.”

The founder and creative director of Imprint, Mzukisi Mbane, donned a Brenda-inspired item to commemorate her life.

“The celebration of a legend is what brought me here. She is everything; we view her as an icon and are inspired by her.

“It has a lot to do with how unapologetic she was, owning the stage, and that’s what we do at Imprint. Imprint is about showing up and not conforming to what people expect you to be.”

The event and exhibition, curated by Maria McCloy, had many reflecting on Brenda’s legacy.

“It was an honour to be asked by Spotify Glow to curate this event and involve so many key musicians, producers, DJs, journalists, photographers, friends and family in memorialising her, while making sure the new generation learnt about Brenda Fassie too,” said curator McCloy.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Gemma Fassie. (offgridza )

Shadow Twala and Blondie. ( offgridza)

Rapper Moozlie. ( offgridza)

Brenda Fassie honoured on her birthday. ( offgridza)