Gubi G: From Daveyton to the world — turning roots into rhythm

Rising singer-songwriter Gubi G, real name Thando Magubane, is fast becoming one of the fresh voices to watch on South Africa’s music scene.

Born in Daveyton, East Rand, and now based in Benoni, Gubi G says music has always been part of her DNA.

“My mom is a gospel singer, so there was always music around church choirs, street cyphers and DJs at local gatherings,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

Her stage name has roots close to home. “‘Gubi G’ comes from my surname, Magubane. I used to call my sister ‘Gubi girl’, so when it came time to choose a stage name, it just felt right.”

Gubi G says her big turning point came after performing at a small local event. “The crowd connected so deeply it felt like I was telling their stories. That’s when I realised music wasn’t just my passion; it was my purpose.”

Her sound blends amapiano, soul and township flair, something she calls “urban township soul”. She draws inspiration from Busiswa and Nathi, as well as global icons Drake and Beyoncé. “They showed me you can be global while staying true to your roots.”

Her recent feature on T-Man SA’s hit Mdali with Musical Xpress and LastButton helped put her name on the map. “It was magic in motion, one of those moments where everything just clicked.”

For Gubi G, representing where she comes from is non-negotiable. “My roots are my superpower. I want the world to know my home town through my melodies. You don’t need to dilute your culture to go global.”

While she admits access and resources can be a challenge for independent artists, she’s optimistic. “We hustle. Platforms like TikTok and Spotify make it easier to reach people directly. The world is finally listening to African music, and we’re ready.”

Looking ahead, Gubi G dreams of a platinum-selling album, international tours and collaborations with Tems, Wizkid and DJ Maphorisa.

“I want ‘Gubi G’ to stand for authentic African excellence,” she says. “Someone out there needs to hear your story, so don’t stop.”