Shekhinah, Mi Casa and The Soul Brothers to headline HughFest 2025

South Africa’s rich musical heritage will take centre stage at HughFest 2025, returning to the scenic Nirox Sculpture Park on Sunday, November 30.

Now in its 12th year, and fourth at Nirox, the festival continues to honour the late Bra Hugh Masekela’s legacy of creativity, unity and cultural pride. This year’s line-up features Shekhinah, The Soul Brothers, Mi Casa, Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba and The Brother Moves On.

“Founded in 2013, HughFest is a legacy project that continues to evolve, captivate and create community,” says Pula Twala, Bra Hugh’s daughter and the co-organiser.

Mabusha Masekela, Hugh’s nephew, adds: “It’s been a journey of African identity and heritage, a celebration of family, friends and art in a beautiful natural setting.”

More than a festival, HughFest has become a living tribute to Bra Hugh’s fearless spirit a space where music, art and heritage meet.