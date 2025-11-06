Social media users compare amapiano star Mdu aka TRP with struggle icon Robert Sobukwe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social media users have sparked a lively debate after drawing attention to physical similarities between amapiano hitmaker Mdu aka TRP and late struggle icon Robert Sobukwe.

The conversation began after photos of the producer — whose real name is Mduduzi Keith Mangena — started circulating online, with fans pointing out that he bears an uncanny resemblance to Robert, the respected PAC founder.

Robert, a key figure in South Africa’s liberation history, endured years of isolation and health complications under apartheid restrictions. Despite his deteriorating condition, the government made it difficult for him to receive proper medical care. He died on February 27 1978 from lung complications at Kimberley General Hospital and was later buried in his hometown of Graaff-Reinet.

While Robert’s legacy remains rooted in his fight for justice and equality, Mdu aka TRP continues to make waves in the music scene as one of amapiano’s leading producers. Representing Diepkloof, Soweto, one of the genre’s biggest birthplaces, Mdu has cemented his name with hits such as Mebebuza, earning him recognition in Mzansi and beyond.

Online, users couldn’t resist commenting on the resemblance, with some joking the musician might be a reincarnation of the struggle hero. Others praised both men for their impact: Robert for his political courage and Mdu for his musical genius.

As always, Mzansi social media delivered its mix of humour and admiration, showing again that nothing escapes the sharp eyes of the internet.