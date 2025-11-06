Thandi Ntuli announced as Jozi support act for Gregory Porter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pretoria-born jazz pianist and singer Thandi Ntuli has been announced as the Johannesburg support act for the multi-award-winning American jazz vocalist Gregory Porter’s “Love Is King” South African tour.

Presented by Showtime Management and Griza Enterprises, the tour kicks off in Cape Town on November 12, before heading to Durban on the 19th and wrapping up with three Montecasino Teatro shows in Johannesburg on November 20, 21 and 22.

Thandi’s inclusion in the lineup brings a distinct local flair to Porter’s soulful showcase. Known for her deeply expressive performances and striking command of the piano, Thandi has carved out a respected space in the South African jazz scene over the past 16 years.

Her rich musical heritage is woven into her artistry her aunt (and namesake) was a classical singer, while her uncle Selby Ntuli was part of the legendary 1960s/70s Afro-rock group Harari. Her grandfather, Levi Godlib Ntuli, nurtured a household of music and creativity during the family’s time in the culturally vibrant Sophiatown.

That grounding, combined with her own contemporary approach to jazz, has helped Thandi develop a reputation for empathy, honesty and connection in her performances. Her music reflects a belief that “music is community,” encouraging audiences to embrace their stories and experiences through sound.

“How wonderful to be joining Gregory at Montecasino’s Teatro,” Thandi says. “I’m also looking forward to sharing my music with audiences that might be different from those who come to my solo shows.”

Gregory’s return to South Africa has been met with huge excitement. Known for his velvety baritone voice and hits such as Hey Laura, Liquid Spirit, and Be Good, the double Grammy Award-winner continues to enchant audiences across the globe with his blend of jazz, soul and gospel influences.