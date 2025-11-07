BusiGold takes centre stage at last with debut single ‘Mvelinqangi’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After years lending her voice to some of Africa’s biggest stars, singer and songwriter BusiGold is finally taking releasing her debut single, Mvelinqangi — the first taste of her upcoming 10-track album Seasons, set for release on November 21.

Born Busisiwe Sibeko, the vocalist has toured across Europe and Africa as a backing singer for musical greats such as Simphiwe Dana, Nhlanhla Mafu, Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman, the late HHP and legendary Angelique Kidjo. Now she is ready to share her own story and sound with the world.

“Mvelinqangi” is a Nguni word meaning “creator” or “most high”. The track, described by BusiGold as a mbaqanga chant, celebrates South Africa’s deep-rooted musical culture.

“Mvelinqangi is a mbaqanga chant; it will resonate with South Africans because it’s part of our culture to sing for every occasion,” she said.

BusiGold’s upcoming album Seasons promises to be a soulful journey of reflection and rebirth “a conversation between the mind and soul”, as she describes it. The project encourages healing, courage and belief in one’s dreams, while blending a diverse range of sounds from mellow jazz and Afro-soul to gospel influences and even a dance-inspired amapiano track.

Her sound defies borders, pulling from the rhythmic richness of African traditions and the melodic sophistication of jazz and soul.

“It is a true reflection of our faith and hope as South Africans, full of affirmation and prayer — smooth enough to play for jazz lovers and spiritual enough to take straight to church. It is South African culture.”

Through Mvelinqangi and Seasons, BusiGold hopes to bring back the nostalgia of timeless African sounds while celebrating the strength and spirituality of her heritage.

“It is a beautiful way to keep a song in your heart: bringing nostalgic African sounds deeply influenced by those who have walked before us.”