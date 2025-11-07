Cyan Boujee’s TikTok account banned – again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cyan Boujee’s TikTok account has been banned again.

The DJ and social media star took to her Instagram stories on Friday, revealing that her account of nearly 400k followers was removed.

“I know you guys love me, and I love you guys so much too, but there are people that don’t love me, and because of that I got banned again on TikTok. I don’t have TikTok anymore. I was about to reach 400k followers, but the enemy won this time,” Cyan, whose real name is Honour Zuma, said.

“I guess maybe my content was too premium, and this is a sign that I should maybe focus on other stuff.”

While details of why her account was removed are not known, TikTok told TshisaLIVE they would look into it and provide insight on the matter.

This is Cyan’s second account that has been removed.

Her involvement in promoting the Alabuga Start Russian programme earlier this year saw her TikTok account of 1.7-million followers permanently shut down.

“I lost a lot. I lost some dignity. I have a lot of anxiety. I lost my TikTok account. This is a huge learning curve for me. But more than anything, I’m a victim. Even if I’m sorry for not doing my homework and not being able to represent myself properly in the situation. I still believe I’m a victim, and I hope everyone else learns from this situation because it was bad for everyone — my team, my family. Everyone received backlash, not just me,” Cyan previously said during an interview on the L-Tido Podcast.