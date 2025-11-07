JayJayy aims to inspire with ‘Phesheya’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rising amapiano vocalist JayJayy has been making waves with the release of her new single Phesheya since its release in October.

Though Phesheya literally means “abroad”, in this song it serves as a metaphor. JayJayy teams up with producer Mordecai for the third time to inspire people to reach greater heights and achieve their dreams.

“I hope it inspires others to take that first step and remain consistent, just as I’ve done from a young age. I want them to know anything is possible when you believe in yourself,” JayJayy told TshisaLIVE.

She credits her success to having a supportive team around her.

“They make sure I remain consistent and prioritise my overall wellbeing — physically, mentally and in maintaining healthy relationships."

“My purpose is to keep touching people’s hearts through my story, to keep reaching new heights and to continue supporting my family through the gift I’ve been blessed with.

“Young people are being given the chance to express themselves, support their families and touch hearts all around the world. I see it continuing to grow and spread more rapidly, and I feel honoured and deeply blessed to be a part of this incredible movement.

“It’s about having the courage to share your story — there’s something deeply powerful and freeing in that."