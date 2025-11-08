Andile Mnikathi’s debut single with Worship Chronicles strikes a chord with fans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel artist Andile Mnikathi is making powerful strides in the local music scene since the release earlier this year of his debut single Mina Nendlu Yami.

The moving worship anthem marked the beginning of a new era for the dynamic collective Worship Chronicles.

Founded by Andile in 2019, Worship Chronicles has grown into a vibrant movement known for more than just its electrifying performances. The group has become a hub for worshippers through its conferences and workshops, equipping musicians and worship leaders to pursue excellence both in church and within the music industry.

“Our goal has always been to foster a deeper connection with God through music,” says Andile, a seasoned musician, producer and educator with more than a decade of experience in the industry. “I’m excited to finally share this sound with the world. This sound has been resonating in my heart for many years now.”

Released on April 11, Mina Nendlu Yami has captured hearts across South Africa with its stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics. Andile recalled how the song came to him in a moment of divine inspiration.

“One day, I began hearing this melody on repeat in my head, and as soon as I sat down to write, the rest of the words and melody just continued coming to me. I have an honours degree in composition, so this was particularly amazing. I didn’t even rely on my own skills. I believe the Lord gave me this song.”

Originally recorded live during the height of the pandemic in 2020, the song had to be re-recorded, but the result was a refreshing and timeless piece that has resonated deeply with Christian audiences both locally and abroad.

The single also offers a glimpse into Andile’s forthcoming EP, Joshua 24, which promises to deliver even more soul-stirring worship experiences.

“I believe this music will bless and transform all who listen,” Andile added.