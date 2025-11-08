Elvis Blue to perform at Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: The Rebirth of Ubuntu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning musician and songwriter Elvis Blue will take to the stage at this year’s Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: The Rebirth of Ubuntu, a powerful musical showcase celebrating South Africa’s cultural heritage, unity and spirit of transformation.

Returning for its highly anticipated fourth edition, the concert will be presented in proud partnership with the South African State Theatre for one night only on Saturday, December 6. The event aligns with Reconciliation Month, adding even deeper meaning to its message of togetherness and national pride.

Curated and produced by acclaimed guitarist, composer and author Billy Monama, the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert is renowned for blending artistry with cultural consciousness. This year’s four-hour spectacular will once again serve as a celebration of South Africa’s musical heritage, featuring a 20-piece orchestra arranged and conducted by Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Arthur.

“The Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: Rebirth of Ubuntu is more than a concert; it’s a cultural statement,” says Billy. “It’s about remembering who we are, honouring where we come from, and imagining a more compassionate future together.”

The line-up reads like a who’s who of South African music royalty, including Simphiwe Dana, Judith Sephuma, Maleh, Langa Mavuso, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Elvis Blue. Each artist will bring their distinct sound and storytelling to a night that promises to transcend genres and generations.